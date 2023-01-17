Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $690,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHW traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.66. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $313.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.