StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $15.21 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21.
