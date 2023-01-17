StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLXGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $15.21 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21.

