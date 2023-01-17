StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at about $1,668,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 447,761 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

