StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $32.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $391.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $16,097,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,429,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

