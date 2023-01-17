StockNews.com Downgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARDX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.80.

Ardelyx Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.16 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $592.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,266.91% and a negative return on equity of 171.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 115.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 472,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 253,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

