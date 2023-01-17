StockNews.com Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Saia from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.36.

Saia Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.62. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $304.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

