StockNews.com Upgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Shares of ESS opened at $218.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

