StockNews.com Upgrades Toro (NYSE:TTC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

TTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.74. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

