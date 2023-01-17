StockNews.com Upgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VRA stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

