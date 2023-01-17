Strike Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.64 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $12.36 or 0.00057966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $43.64 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00431347 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.54 or 0.30277408 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00755420 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,530,055 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

