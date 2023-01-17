Strong (STRONG) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

Strong (STRONG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Strong token can now be purchased for $6.62 or 0.00031298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $915,576.05 and $121,302.06 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00430082 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,444.80 or 0.30188553 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00749140 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

