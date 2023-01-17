Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stryker by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after buying an additional 388,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,336,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $257.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,935. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.46. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.