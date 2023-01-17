Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in December

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Subsea 7 from 105.00 to 104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

See Also

