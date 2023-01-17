Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $9.03

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.62. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 62,729 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 81.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
