Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Summer Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

