Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.93

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $391,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 789,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,772,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock worth $1,418,046 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $11,004,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,357.7% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $7,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

