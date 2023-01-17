Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Surge Battery Metals Price Performance
NILIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 229,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Surge Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.37.
About Surge Battery Metals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surge Battery Metals (NILIF)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.