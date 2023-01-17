Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

NILIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 229,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Surge Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.37.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada; and holds interest in the Nevada North lithium project that comprises of 154 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 794 hectares.

