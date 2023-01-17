Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SGY traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.58. 210,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,440. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. The company has a market cap of C$924.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.14.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
