Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SGY traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.58. 210,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,440. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. The company has a market cap of C$924.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.14.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surge Energy Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on SGY. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark reissued a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

