Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGYGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SGY traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.58. 210,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,440. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. The company has a market cap of C$924.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.14.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SGY. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark reissued a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.