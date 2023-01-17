Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

SSREY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. 8,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SSREY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.