T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 2.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 632,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 482.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 739,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 612,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.00. 15,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $176.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

