T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.70.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $176.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 273,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,972,000 after purchasing an additional 355,649 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.