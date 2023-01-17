Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 44,297 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.38. 668,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,531,084. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $380.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

