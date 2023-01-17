Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.96) to GBX 850 ($10.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Tate & Lyle Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $48.93.
Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
