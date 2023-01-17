TD Securities Trims Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Target Price to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday.

Cineplex Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE CGX traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 190,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,602. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.56. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.30 and a 52 week high of C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Cineplex

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.8872417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

