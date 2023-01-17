TD Securities Trims Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Target Price to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.52% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday.
Cineplex Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of TSE CGX traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 190,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,602. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.56. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.30 and a 52 week high of C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
