Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.52

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 523478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $201.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Insider Activity at Tecnoglass

In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.