Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Up 900.0% in December

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tecogen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 9,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecogen will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

Further Reading

