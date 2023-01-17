Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 72.9% in December

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Shares of HQH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 243,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,423. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
