Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 72.9% in December

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 243,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,423. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.