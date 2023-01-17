Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.21

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 10915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on TS. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.
Tenaris Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62.
Tenaris Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tenaris by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,231,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,260,000 after buying an additional 683,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 102.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after buying an additional 622,827 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
See Also
