Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

