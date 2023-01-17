Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Up 0%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 2,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 60,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

