The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AESC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,042. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51. AES has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $104.45.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

