The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $145.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.29.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.12 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
