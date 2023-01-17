The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $145.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.29.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.12 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.