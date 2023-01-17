The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Zalando Stock Performance

ZAL stock opened at €44.38 ($48.24) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.74 and its 200 day moving average is €27.48. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($54.20).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

