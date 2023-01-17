The Graph (GRT) Trading Up 12.6% This Week

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $714.08 million and approximately $37.98 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,563,920,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,763,056,292 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

