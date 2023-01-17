The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RTLPO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 5,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,126. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $26.84.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 9.22%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.