The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 10,000 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $586,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, December 29th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,746 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $11,383.92.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 171 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,128.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,180 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $7,811.60.

Real Good Food Price Performance

NASDAQ RGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.32). Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 275.19%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Real Good Food by 51.1% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 341,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,482 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 24.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the first quarter worth $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

