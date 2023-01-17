The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,945. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

