The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Trading Down 5.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $9.87 on Tuesday, reaching $184.05. 22,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,626. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.