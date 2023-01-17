The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Trading Up 20.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The9 has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The9 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The9 by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The9 by 46.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

