The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Trading Up 20.6 %

Shares of The9 stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The9 has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in The9 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The9 by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The9 by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The9 by 10,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

