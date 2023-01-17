Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,056,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSOI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 3,397,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,937,711. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
