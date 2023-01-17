Threshold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.38 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $219.37 million and $34.38 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00041749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004664 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00233848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02321799 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $56,990,873.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

