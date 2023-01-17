Threshold Trading Up 27.4% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Threshold has a market cap of $233.46 million and $77.45 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00232898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003040 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02321799 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $56,990,873.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

