Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Short Interest Update

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thrive Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,667. Thrive Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Thrive Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thrive Acquisition by 1,069.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 563,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thrive Acquisition by 18.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 176,390 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thrive Acquisition by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 470,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 170,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Thrive Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

