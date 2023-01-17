Toncoin Price Tops $2.30 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.86 billion and $33.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00010887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00042467 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00232922 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003068 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.33738774 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $33,633,624.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.