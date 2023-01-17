Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.44.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZ traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.85. 139,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,065. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.90 and a twelve month high of C$24.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.43.

Insider Activity at Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$47,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$595,250. In related news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$47,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock worth $177,739 over the last quarter.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

