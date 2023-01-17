Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$21.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.44.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$17.92 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.07 and a 1 year high of C$18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.34.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$273.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

