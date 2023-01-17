Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NTG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,656. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
