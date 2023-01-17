Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 509,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBEGF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 16,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.37.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

