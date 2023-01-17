Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$85.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$82.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.40.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$67.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$41.09 and a twelve month high of C$84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

In related news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. In related news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$77.43 per share, with a total value of C$387,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,864,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$686,429,120.78. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,088,505.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

